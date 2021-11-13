LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Indiana State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We're here at Mackey Arena ahead of the No. 7-ranked Purdue Boilermakers matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores, the team's second game of the 2021-22 season.

Both programs are 1-0 to start the year, but Purdue owns a 30-4 all-time series record against Indiana State. The Sycamores are led by first-year head coach Josh Schertz, who amounted a 337-69 record with a Division II program at Lincoln Memorial before being hired by Indiana State.

Related: How to Watch No. 7 Purdue take on Indiana State at Mackey Arena

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Purdue looks to end its first week of play undefeated, and the team will once again be backed by a roaring crowd. It's going to be a late one, but Boilermaker fans won't mind missing out on some sleep tonight.

8:00 p.m. ET — Coach Matt Painter rolling with the same starting five as Purdue's season opener.

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

7:30 p.m. ET — We're now an hour before tipoff at Mackey Arena.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!