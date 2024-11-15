Live Blog: Follow No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama in Real Time
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A major college basketball matchup is on tap Friday night. No. 13 Purdue hosts No. 2 Alabama at Mackey Arena, one of the premier nonconference games of the college basketball season.
Both Purdue and Alabama enter Friday night's contest with 3-0 records. The Boilermakers and Crimson Tide would both love to add a signature win to their early-season resumé before heading into the weekend.
It should make for a fun night from West Lafayette. Follow along as we provide updates about the game throughout the evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock (All times ET).
