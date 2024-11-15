Boilermakers Country

Live Blog: Follow No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama in Real Time

A major college basketball game is on the docket Friday night, with No. 13 Purdue hosting No. 2 Alabama. Follow along for live updates throughout the evening.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A major college basketball matchup is on tap Friday night. No. 13 Purdue hosts No. 2 Alabama at Mackey Arena, one of the premier nonconference games of the college basketball season.

Both Purdue and Alabama enter Friday night's contest with 3-0 records. The Boilermakers and Crimson Tide would both love to add a signature win to their early-season resumé before heading into the weekend.

It should make for a fun night from West Lafayette. Follow along as we provide updates about the game throughout the evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock (All times ET).

