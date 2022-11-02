LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Exhibition Game Against Truman State in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is back inside Mackey Arena for the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season, tipping off against Truman State in an exhibition game on Wednesday. It will be the final tuneup before the team plays Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The matchup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET in front of a sold-out crowd. The program enters the season with 41 consecutive sellouts, not including exhibition games, and has announced 15 regular-season sellouts already this year.

7:25 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue taking control of the game and leads Truman State 31-19 with 7:58 still to play in the first half. Eight different players have scored for the Boilermakers, with Zach Edey's 11 points leading the way.

7:21 p.m. ET — Despite not being what Matt Painter has called a true point guard, Utah transfer David Jenkins has been savvy with the ball in his hands. He's a college basketball veteran and could very easily be a big contributor for the Boilermakers this season.

7:17 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — This second rotation of players is giving Purdue an offensive punch off the bench. Brandon Newman, David Jenkins and Trey Kaufman-Renn have combined for eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers between them. The Boilermakers lead 24-19 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

7:14 p.m. ET — Trey Kaufman-Renn steps into a rhythm 3-pointer, knocking it down and giving Purdue the lead. Zach Edey is the first player to reach double-figures after hitting a pair of free throws. The 7-foot-4 big man has 11 points already in the first half.

7:12 p.m. ET — David Jenkins Jr., Brandon Newman and Trey Kaufman-Renn Check into the game for Purdue. Newman immediately hits a tough shot from the floor, which tied the game before Truman State nails yet another 3-pointer. The Bulldogs are 5-of-6 from long distance.

7:08 p.m. ET, UNDER 16— Ethan Morton hits the first 3-pointer of the game for the Boilermakers. Purdue is shooting just 50% from the field after its first 10 shots.

7:07 p.m. ET — Matt Painter is unhappy with a push-off from Truman State. The Bulldogs have hit on four of their first five 3-pointers and lead 14-9.

7:05 p.m. ET — The Bulldogs begin the game with a pair of 3-pointers and a fastbreak layup to take an 8-4 lead in the first three minutes. Zach Edey cuts into the early deficit with his third basket of the night and makes the and-one after a foul. He leads the team with seven points.

7:03 p.m. ET — Zach Edey gets the first basket of the game after getting the ball down low from Fletcher Loyer. Truman State responds with a 3-point basket from Elijah Hazekamp.

Tipoff — Zach Edey wins the tip for Purdue, and the Boilermakers will start the game to get its offense set. Edey is unable to muscle his way through the paint, and Mason Gillis also misses on a follow-up opportunity.

Purdue Starters:

Junior forward Mason Gillis

Junior center Zach Edey

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Freshman guard Braden Smith

