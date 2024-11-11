Live Blog: Follow Purdue's Game vs. Yale in Real Time
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue begins the second week of the college basketball season with a home game against Yale on Monday night. The Boilermakers enter the contest with a 2-0 record, having defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky in the first two games.
Yale brings a 1-1 record into Mackey Arena, posting a win over Quinnipiac and falling to UIC. The Bulldogs have one of the longest-tenured coaches in college basketball, with James Jones in his 26th year at the helm of the program.
Tipoff between Purdue and Yale is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game airs on Big Ten Network. Follow along with live blog for updates throughout Monday's game.
