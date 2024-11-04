Live Blog: Follow Purdue Basketball's Season Opener vs. Texas A&M-CC in Real Time
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball has finally returned. On Monday evening, the Boilermakers open the 2024-25 regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It's the starting point for a new journey, as Matt Painter's team attempts to win a third straight Big Ten title and make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue returns starters Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, as well as key contributors Myles Colvin, Cam Heide and Caleb Furst. The Boilermakers have also brought in a highly-ranked recruiting class, which includes guards CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris and big men Daniel Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess.
Follow along Monday night as Purdue begins another college basketball season (all times ET).
Helpful links: Purdue basketball roster & Purdue basketball schedule
5:27 PM — Purdue announces the starting lineup: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Daniel Jacobsen and Gicarri Harris.
