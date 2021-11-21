LIVE BLOG: Follow Sunday's Purdue, Villanova Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The No. 6-ranked Purdue basketball program is at Mohegan Sun competing in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Following an impressive, 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday, the team will take on No. 5 Villanova for the tournament championship Sunday.

Villanova's only loss so far this season came at the hands of the second-ranked UCLA Bruins, while Purdue is undefeated after four games. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 2-1, but the Boilermakers knocked them off in the 2019 NCAA Tournament when they were defending national champions.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

This weekend has been a huge test for Purdue basketball, and it's on the verge of passing with flying colors. Follow along down below:

1:45 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Villanova heads to the locker room with a 33-31 lead. Seven different Boilermakers have logged points in the first half.

1:34 p.m. ET — 3-point shooting will be a big factor for Purdue during this game. Both teams are going back and forth with their scoring outputs, and the Boilermakers have sunk five 3s, Villanova with six.

Purdue leads 29-26 with 3:37 remaining.

1:16 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis is on the floor for his regular-season debut.

1:15 p.m. ET — Purdue has a 11-1 rebounding advantage so far in this game. It's led the Boilermakers to a two-point advantage with less than 13 minutes to play in the first half.

1:08 p.m. ET, UNDER-16 TIMEOUT — Purdue has an 8-5 lead early in this game. Zach Edey has been the go-to guy, but Jaden Ivey got on the board in a hurry after racing through the lane for an easy layup.

Villanova will look to get graduate student Collin Gillespie open looks this afternoon. He can put in work in the lane, but is also an excellent 3-point shooter. He has hit his first triple of the game.

1:07 p.m. ET — Edey getting going early, unlike yesterday's game. He's come away with two early offensive rebounds and six points in the first four minutes of game time.

1:03 p.m. ET — Zach Edey is the first player on the court to score a bucket. Purdue finds the bottom of the net first, but Villanova goes right down the court and ties the game up.

12:35 p.m. ET — Coach Matt Painter isn't switching up his starting five, it'll be the same group as the previous games at the beginning of the season:

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Pregame — Purdue sophomore forward Mason Gillis is back from a four-game suspension and will be available to play for the Boilermakers against Villanova.

