LIVE BLOG: Follow Sunday's Game Between Purdue, Ohio State in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 6-ranked Purdue takes on No. 16b Ohio State on Sunday at Mackey Arena, and it's a huge game for both teams in the Big Ten race. Here is our live blog, with the latest news and views right from press row. Follow the game in real time.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 6-ranked Purdue basketball team, coming off a road win over Iowa, is back at home hosting No. 16 Ohio State inside Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers enter the matchup at 17-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten, while the Buckeyes are 13-4 and 6-2.

This afternoon's game, scheduled for noon ET on CBS, has huge implications in the conference standings. Both programs are among the league favorites with half of the Big Ten schedule left to play.

During the 32 meetings between Purdue and Ohio State under head coach Matt Painter, one team has been ranked in 27 of the games and both have been ranked in six of them. All six games of those contests have featured at least one team ranked in the top nine.

The team will wear black jerseys with "volt" accents for its annual "Hammer Down Cancer" game. The jerseys and shooting shirts will then be auctioned after the game with proceeds going to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Let's get started, the most recent plays will be at the top.

1:10 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. steps in front of an Ohio State pass and gets a breakaway down the floor a basket. The senior has four points for Purdue so far this game, and the Boilermakers have a 47-30 lead with 17:07 to play in the second half. They have the first eight points in the period.

1:08 p.m. ET — Zed Key picks up his third foul of the game before two minutes pass in the second half. He heads to the bench for Ohio State.

1:06 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis had a nice look from the 3-point line to start the second half, but his shot was short, and his attempt at an offensive rebounds went out of bounds.

However, on the very next possession, Gillis found the bottom of the net from deep to open the scoring in the second half.

HALFTIME — Ohio State leads Purdue 7-6 in offensive rebounds, but the Boilermakers got to the line nine times in the first half. Zach Edey missed four free throws. The Buckeyes are shooting 41% from the field and 2-13 from the 3-point line.

Trevion Williams finished the half with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, a team-high seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in just 13 minutes of action.

12:49 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue leads Ohio State 39-30 at the break. The Buckeyes have hit on just two of their 13 shots from the 3-point line. Sasha Stefanovic scored 11 of the team's last 15 points to close the first half.

12:46 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic continues his late first-half shooting streak, hitting another 3-pointer to put him at 11 points. Jaden Ivey is also in double figures with 10. Purdue leads Ohio State 39-30 with 23.2 seconds left.

12:40 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue has a 32-23 lead with 3:10 left in the first half. Ohio State is shooting just 36% from the field and is 1-12 from the 3-point line. Sasha Stefanovic, after a quiet start, has surged for the team's last eight points.

12:36 p.m. ET — Ohio State calls a timeout after Sasha Stefanovic drills a 3-pointer while getting fouled. The senior made his free-throw attempt, giving Purdue a 28-21 lead with 4:42 to play in the first half. Stefanovic was the sixth different player to score for the Boilers so far this half.

12:33 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checks in for Zach Edey after the 7-foot-4 sophomore picks up his second foul of the game.

12:32 p.m. ET — Zach Edey makes his first free throw of the afternoon, but he's 1-5 so far. Ohio State starting to pressure the ball pretty heavily, but Sasha Stefanovic still managed to fire a pinpoint pass to Edey at the rim for an easy dunk.

Edey has seven points so far in the half and will surely add to his tally if he keeps getting to the line.

12:27 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — With Zach Edey in the game, Ohio State is having a hard time avoiding foul calls. The Buckeyes sit with seven fouls compared to just two by the Boilermakers. Purdue leads 19-17 with 7:39 left in the first half.

12:23 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey has eight points for the Boilermakers after a tough shot falls through contact. He made his free-throw attempt.

12:21 p.m. ET — A 3-point basket from Malaki Branham tied the game at 11, but Jaden Ivey answered with a 3-pointer of his own. He's been trying to find a rhythm from deep early in the first half.

12:18 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue leads 11-8 with 11:52 remaining in the first half. The Boilers are on a 7-0 run over the last 2:18, and Ohio State has missed its last five shots from the field.

Five different players for Purdue have a basket, but Ethan Morton is leading the way with his lone 3-pointer. Trevion Williams has already notched two points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

12:17 p.m. ET — Purdue gets a crucial stop and does a good job moving the ball around to find an open Ethan Morton on the perimeter. He hits the wide-open 3-pointer to give the Boilers the lead.

12:12 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Eric Hunter Jr. ties things up before the first media timeout, 6-6. Trevion Williams found Hunter on a cut to the basket, which led to an easy layup.

Boilermakers are 3-10 from the field to start the game and 0-3 from the free-throw line.

12:10 p.m. ET — Ivey puts on his jersey and checks into the game Purdue. The Boilermakers are shooting just 17% from the field early on and have missed two 3-pointers.

12:07 p.m. ET — Ohio State takes its first lead of the game on a pair of free throws from E.J. Liddell. Four fouls called in the first three minutes on the Buckeyes. Three of them have gone against Zach Edey.

12:05 p.m. ET — Zach Edey scored the first basket of the game, though he's already had three free-throw opportunities — all missed.

12:02 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, but is unable to get a basket on its first possession. On a second glance, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey does not appear to be wearing his uniform on the bench.

PREGAME — Jaden Ivey comes off the bench for the second game in a row, with Eric Hunter Jr. getting the starting nod. Here's the starting five for Purdue against Ohio State:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

