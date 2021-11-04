LIVE BLOG: Follow Thursday's Purdue-UIndy Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021-22 college basketball season is almost here, and the Purdue Boilermakers gear up for their final tune-up by way of an exhibition with the University of Indianapolis.

It's a sold out crowd inside Mackey Arena, and several players have never played in front of fans during their college careers. The team officially begins its season next Tuesday against Bellarmine.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends.

Who's ready for the return of Purdue basketball? Let's get things started:

7:08 p.m. ET — Zach Edey is the first Boilermaker on the board, but it's been a slow start so far. After a 3-pointer by forward Caleb Furst, UIndy has an 11-5 lead.

Purdue is 2-7 from the field and 0-2 from the free-throw line with 15:27 left in the first half.

7:03 p.m. ET — Zach Edey wins the tip for Purdue, and the Boilermakers immediately go to him inside. Foul on the shot, two free throw attempts already with less than 10 seconds off the clock.

6:30 p.m. ET — Just about 30 minutes away from tipoff. Here's a look at the starting five for Purdue basketball tonight against UIndy:



Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

