Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue-Bellarmine Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
    Publish date:

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue-Bellarmine Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Purdue basketball opens the 2021-22 season against Bellarmine at Mackey Arena on Tuesday. Follow along for live updates, news and analysis of the Boilermakers' home matchup.
    Author:

    Purdue basketball opens the 2021-22 season against Bellarmine at Mackey Arena on Tuesday. Follow along for live updates, news and analysis of the Boilermakers' home matchup.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021-22 college basketball season is here, and the Purdue Boilermakers will play in front of a sold-out home crowd at Mackey Arena against Bellarmine on Tuesday.

    Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends.

    The anticipation has been building up to this moment, and it's going to be a fun one in West Lafayette. Let's see how the Boilermakers perform: 

    7:49 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue takes a 50-37 lead to the locker room. The Boilermakers have been dominant from beyond the 3-point line, hitting 50% of their shots and having five different players hit from deep. 

    Purdue was a perfect 13-13 from the free-throw line in the first half, but Bellarmine made up a bit of distance by hitting five of its last six shot attempts to end the half. Isaiah Thompson leads the way with 12 points on four 3-pointers, followed by Zach Edey's 11 points. 

    Edey has made all seven of his shots from the foul line in the first half. 

    7:38 p.m. ET — Timeout on the floor, Purdue up 38-23. Bellarmine is struggling to hit shots, and the Boilermakers are taking advantage with a 17-3 run over the last 5:25. Sasha Stefanovic got on the score sheet with a 3-pointer, and Zach Edey is starting to find a rhythm in the paint. He has a team-high six rebounds and has made all three of his free-throw attempts thus far. Two more coming up. 

    7:25 p.m. ET — Purdue coach Matt Painter calls a timeout after Bellarmine goes on a 9-0 run. The Boilermakers have missed their last four shots, some wild ones at that. Sasha Stefanovic hasn't been able to find a rhythm from deep, and Jaden Ivey has yet to score. 

    Read More

    7:19 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman came up with a huge block underneath the basket, which led to a fast break opportunity for Ethan Morton. The Sophomore guard draws a foul at the other end of the court and makes the bucket. 

    After the under-12 timeout, he'll shoot one free throw. Purdue outpacing Bellarmine and has a 20-11 lead. Isaiah Thompson two 3-pointers are still good enough to lead the team's scoring at six points. 

    7:07 p.m. ET — Timeout on the floor with under 16 minutes left in the first half. Purdue had a 10-0 run that included back-to-back 3-point baskets by Isaiah Thompson. Bellarmine is getting a lot of looks from beyond the arc, but the shots just haven't fallen for the Knights. 

    Boilermakers have a 12-8 lead early.  

    7:03 p.m. ET —  Sasha Stefanovic opens the scoring for the Boilermakers, connecting on a two-point shot from the right elbow. His opening 3-point attempt couldn't find the bottom of the net, but he's finding ways to slash inside early in the game. 

    Stefanovic also nailed his first two three-throws of the game, and has all four points for Purdue. 

    6:38 p.m. ET — The starting five for tonight's game, same as the team's exhibition against UIndy: 

    • Caleb Furst, Forward
    • Zach Edey, Center
    • Isaiah Thompson, Guard
    • Jaden Ivey, Guard
    • Sasha Stefanovic, Guard

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Trevion Williams exhibition
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue-Bellarmine Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    just now
    Aidan O'Connell B1G O Player of the Week
    Football

    Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

    Nov 8, 2021
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    Nov 8, 2021
    Aidan O'Connell and Jeff Brohm against Michigan State
    Football

    VIDEO: Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Upcoming Matchup With Ohio State

    Nov 8, 2021
    Aidan O'Connell against Michigan State
    Football

    Purdue Football Topples No. 3 Michigan State in Second Top-Five Victory of the Season

    Nov 6, 2021
    O'Connell against Nebraska
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Michigan State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 6, 2021
    aidan oconnell vs michigan state
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 3 Michigan State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

    Nov 6, 2021
    caleb furst against UIndy
    Basketball

    No. 7 Purdue Brushes Off Slow Start, Pulls Away to 86-64 Win During Exhibition With UIndy

    Nov 4, 2021
    Purdue Basketball practice
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Thursday's Purdue-UIndy Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 4, 2021