LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Purdue-Bellarmine Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021-22 college basketball season is here, and the Purdue Boilermakers will play in front of a sold-out home crowd at Mackey Arena against Bellarmine on Tuesday.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends.

The anticipation has been building up to this moment, and it's going to be a fun one in West Lafayette. Let's see how the Boilermakers perform:

7:49 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue takes a 50-37 lead to the locker room. The Boilermakers have been dominant from beyond the 3-point line, hitting 50% of their shots and having five different players hit from deep.

Purdue was a perfect 13-13 from the free-throw line in the first half, but Bellarmine made up a bit of distance by hitting five of its last six shot attempts to end the half. Isaiah Thompson leads the way with 12 points on four 3-pointers, followed by Zach Edey's 11 points.

Edey has made all seven of his shots from the foul line in the first half.

7:38 p.m. ET — Timeout on the floor, Purdue up 38-23. Bellarmine is struggling to hit shots, and the Boilermakers are taking advantage with a 17-3 run over the last 5:25. Sasha Stefanovic got on the score sheet with a 3-pointer, and Zach Edey is starting to find a rhythm in the paint. He has a team-high six rebounds and has made all three of his free-throw attempts thus far. Two more coming up.

7:25 p.m. ET — Purdue coach Matt Painter calls a timeout after Bellarmine goes on a 9-0 run. The Boilermakers have missed their last four shots, some wild ones at that. Sasha Stefanovic hasn't been able to find a rhythm from deep, and Jaden Ivey has yet to score.

7:19 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman came up with a huge block underneath the basket, which led to a fast break opportunity for Ethan Morton. The Sophomore guard draws a foul at the other end of the court and makes the bucket.

After the under-12 timeout, he'll shoot one free throw. Purdue outpacing Bellarmine and has a 20-11 lead. Isaiah Thompson two 3-pointers are still good enough to lead the team's scoring at six points.

7:07 p.m. ET — Timeout on the floor with under 16 minutes left in the first half. Purdue had a 10-0 run that included back-to-back 3-point baskets by Isaiah Thompson. Bellarmine is getting a lot of looks from beyond the arc, but the shots just haven't fallen for the Knights.

Boilermakers have a 12-8 lead early.

7:03 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic opens the scoring for the Boilermakers, connecting on a two-point shot from the right elbow. His opening 3-point attempt couldn't find the bottom of the net, but he's finding ways to slash inside early in the game.

Stefanovic also nailed his first two three-throws of the game, and has all four points for Purdue.

6:38 p.m. ET — The starting five for tonight's game, same as the team's exhibition against UIndy:

Caleb Furst, Forward

Zach Edey, Center

Isaiah Thompson, Guard

Jaden Ivey, Guard

Sasha Stefanovic, Guard

