LOOK: Zach Edey's Incorporates Purdue Into New 'Life Story' Tattoo
Zach Edey has gotten some fresh ink, and he's incorporating Purdue into it. This weekend, the former Boilermaker superstar and current Memphis Grizzlies center showed off a new tattoo, which helps tell his life story through basketball.
The image of the tattoo, which was shared on Instagram, incorporates the Canadian flag, a basketball, the Boilermaker Special, and the Grizzlies logo. Photos were shared by @terry_itat on Instagram.
"He wanted a custom piece that told a story of his life," the post reads. "So I came up with some that represented where he('s) from (Canada), college he played ball( Purdue), and where he was drafted ( Mem Grizzlies)!!"
Edey was a two-time National Player at Purdue, leaving the program as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He also led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten titles and a trip to the National Championship Game.
Following his four-year career at Purdue, Edey was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Memphis. In his rookie campaign with the Grizzlies, the 7-foot-4 center averaged 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
