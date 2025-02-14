March Madness 25: Where Big Ten Teams Stand in DeCourcy's Bracket Forecast (Feb. 14)
As we enter another exciting weekend of college basketball, FOX Sports college basketball guru and bracket analyst Mike DeCourcy has updated his latest Bracket Forecast for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The update came on Friday, Feb. 14.
Heading into the weekend, DeCourcy still has 10 Big Ten teams included in the 68-team field. He considers one team on the bubble, listing Indiana as a team in the "Next Four Out" category. So, if the Hoosiers can get on a run, the conference could potentially get 11 teams into the field.
But there's still a lot of basketball to play and a few teams still have some work to do. Here's where DeCourcy has all 10 Big Ten teams in the tournament. His complete bracket is linked below.
West Region (San Francisco)
- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut State
- No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Georgia
- No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Nebraska
East Region (Newark, N.J.)
- No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 12 George Mason
- No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 BYU/No. 11 SMU
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 West Virginia
South Region (Atlanta)
- No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Utah Valley
- No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
- No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 13 Lipscomb
- No. 7 Creighton vs. No. 10 Ohio State
