Michigan State Rides 3-Game Losing Streak Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Purdue Basketball

Michigan State is no longer in Big Ten title contention after losing 80-64 to Iowa on Tuesday, the team's third straight loss. Purdue is scheduled to travel to the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, to take on the Spartans on Saturday.

Before Purdue took down Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena, the Scarlet Knights were the hottest team in the Big Ten, winning their last four contests — all against ranked opponents.

The Boilermakers put a halt to that streak. But as the team prepares for a matchup with Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday, the Spartans find themselves on the downtrend, having lost their last three games and five of the last six.

Michigan State is now in freefall after an 80-64 road drubbing at the hands of No. 25 Iowa on Tuesday. The 26-point loss marked the largest margin of defeat of the season for the Spartans.

"We’re having this problem that every time we get it to eight, or nine, we take a bad shot, we make a bad turnover," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the game. "So we’re gonna change some things up, probably."

Junior forward Malik Hall led the team with 17 points and was the only Michigan State player to score in double figures.

The blowout followed a five-point road loss to Illinois and a four-point defeat on the road against Penn State. The Spartans now sit at 18-9 on the year, including 9-7 in the Big Ten, and are no longer in contention to compete for a regular-season conference championship.

Purdue, which enters the contest as the No. 4-ranked team in the nation, boasts a four-game streak against Michigan State, including a road win at the Breslin Center last season.

The Boilermakers have handled the Spartans by an average margin of 12.5 points per game in their last four meetings, including a 71-42 victory at Mackey Arena on Jan. 12, 2020.

Saturday's game is scheduled to tip off at noon ET, and the game will be aired live on ESPN.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE'S VERSATILE OFFENSE SHINES AGAINST RUTGERS: Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. PURDUE RANKED FOURTH IN AP POLL: Victories over Northwestern and Rutgers pushed Purdue to the No. 4 ranking in this week's AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-4 overall record and are 13-4 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE

Victories over Northwestern and Rutgers pushed Purdue to the No. 4 ranking in this week's AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-4 overall record and are 13-4 in the Big Ten. PURDUE RETAKES BIG TEN LEAD WITH WIN OVER RUTGERS: No. 5 Purdue was the first Big Ten team to get to 13 league wins on Sunday, knocking off red-hot Rutgers 84-72 at Mackey Arena to move a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin in the league standings with three games to go. CLICK HERE

