NBA Boilers: Dakota Mathias Goes Off in Indiana Mad Ants Win Over Windy City Bulls
Yeah, Dakota Mathias can still hoop. The former Purdue wing went off in the Indiana Mad Ants win over the Windy City Bulls on Sunday, dropping a season-high 33 points.
Mathias was on the floor for 35 minutes in the 119-107 victory on Sunday. He was 11-of-12 from the floor, making all three of his 3-point attempts and was also four-of-five from the free throw line. The former Boiler also had five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Mathias has started in all 12 games for the Mad Ants so far this season and is logging just under 40 minutes per contest. He's averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a member of the Indiana Pacers' NBA Summer League team and did some good things. Clearly, the organization liked what it saw from the former Purdue star, signing him to the Mad Ants roster.
After his performances through the first 12 games, is there a chance he gets a call up from the Pacers? Mathias has appeared in 14 career NBA games — playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22. He's averaged 3.9 points and one assist per game in those appearances.
Mathias played at Purdue from 2014-18. He ended his career in West Lafayette averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Boilermakers.
