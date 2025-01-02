NBA Boilers: Pistons Star Jaden Ivey Suffers Serious Leg Injury vs. Magic
Detroit Pistons star and former Purdue standout Jaden Ivey suffered a serious leg injury during Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic, which required him to leave the game on a stretcher. The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter.
Ivey suffered the injury while attempting to collect a rebound in Wednesday night's game. He collided with Cole Anthony while trying to grab the loose ball and reached for his lower leg almost instantly.
After having been on the floor for several minutes, a stretcher was the brought out. Several players were emotional as Ivey exited the arena.
"(There's) No better teammate or person than J.I. No one who cares more about this thing than him," said Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff after the game. "This is tough to see."
Ivey scored 22 points and dished out four assists before suffering the injury. The Pistons defeated the Magic 105-96.
Ivey was enjoying a strong NBA season this year, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor.
