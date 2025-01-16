NBA Boilers: Grizzlies Rookie Zach Edey Dunks Over Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
Zach Edey has added another highlight moment to his list of rookie accomplishments. On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies center dunked on one of the game's brightest young stars, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Edey's dunk came early in Wednesday night's contest between the Grizzlies and Spurs. The 7-foot-4 center found himself in traffic after catching a pass and tried to create a little bit of space. After finding an opening, Edey took advantage of the opportunity and slammed the ball home over the top of Wembanyama.
Below is the clip of Edey's big dunk from Wednesday night's game.
That dunk helped Memphis pick up a win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies defeated the Spurs 129-115. Edey finished the night with six points, five rebounds and a steal.
Although he's battled some injuries this season, Edey is still having a solid rookie campaign in Memphis. He's averaging 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor.
