NBA Boilers: Pistons Beat Raptors Thanks to Jaden Ivey's Game-Winning Shot
Jaden Ivey called game on Monday night. The former Purdue star hit a buzzer-beating shot, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 102-100 win over the Toronto Raptors in NBA action to start the week.
With the game knotted at 100-100 with 22.1 seconds left, Detroit took a timeout to draw up the final play of the game. As the clock dwindled down to about four seconds, Ivey got into his motion, drove to the basket, and buried an eight-foot jumper to win the game.
Ivey was in the middle of a huge celebration after the game-winner, too. That's only appropriate in that situation.
Ivey finished the game with 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He made 10-of-13 shots from the floor, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Following the game, Purdue fans on social media were quick to point out that Ivey's NBA game-winner on Monday night reminded them of his buzzer beater against Ohio State at Mackey Arena in 2022.
The guy has proven to be a legitimate threat with the ball in his hands in these late-game situations.
Monday's win bumped the Pistons up to 8-11 on the season. Ivey is averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest in his third season in the league.
