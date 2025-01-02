NBA Boilers: Update Provided on Severity of Jaden Ivey's Injury
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey suffered a broken fibula in Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. The former Purdue star is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Ivey suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Magic. While chasing down a rebound, he collided with Orlando's Cole Anthony and landed awkwardly on his leg.
A stretcher was brought out to help Ivey off the court. He ended the game with 22 points and four assists. Detroit defeated Orlando 105-96.
It's an unfortunate end to an incredible year for Ivey, a third-year player out of Purdue. He was averaging 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range. All are career highs.
Ivey is also averaging 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.
"(There's) No better teammate or person than J.I. No one who cares more about this thing than him," said Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff after the game. "This is tough to see."
Ivey was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing two years with the Boilermakers. He had a phenomenal sophomore campaign, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Ivey declared for the NBA Draft at the end of the season.
