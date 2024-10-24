NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Gets First NBA Bucket in Memphis Grizzlies' Opener
Zach Edey has officially scored his first points as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Purdue star got his first career NBA bucket in Wednesday night's season opener against the Utah Jazz.
Edey's first NBA bucket came less than three minutes into the game. Ja Morant drove to the basket and missed a shot at the rim. The 7-foot-4 rookie was in good position and was able to tip in the miss while drawing a foul.
The former Purdue star did not connect on the free throw attempt. Still, it was a great play early in the game, and one that officially put Edey in the NBA scorebook.
Edey also started in his first career NBA game. That wasn't too surprising, as the rookie center started all throughout the preseason, as well.
Memphis selected Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
STEPHANIE WHITE IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE WNBA TEAMS: Former Purdue women's basketball national champion Stephanie White is reportedly "in talks" with multiple teams regarding her coaching future in the WNBA. CLICK HERE
GEARLDS TALKS PURDUE HALL OF FAME: Katie Gearlds was part of the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The former basketball star and current coach said it's a "surreal" feeling. CLICK HERE
BOILERS LOOKING TO PUSH PACE THIS SEASON: Katie Gearlds said Purdue's goal in 2024-25 is to push the pace and get shots up quickly. She believes the Boilers have the athleticism to play that style. CLICK HERE