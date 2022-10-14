Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias

Former Purdue basketball player Dakota Mathias has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Friday. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August that presented the opportunity to earn a roster spot with his play on the court.

The details of the new contract were not released by the team. To make space for the Mathias, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems.

Mathias appeared in 141 games in four years with the Boilermakers, averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He shot 41.9% from the 3-point line in college.

He was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft following his Purdue career but found himself playing in Spain for the ACB’s Joventut Badalona before finding a spot with the NBA G League’s Texas Legends.

In two seasons with the Legends (2019-20, 2021-22), Mathias averaged 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 49 career games.

The 6-foot-4 guard has appeared in 14 games for the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers, including two starts, and has averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists in 10.0 minutes on the floor in the NBA.

Mathias appeared in eight games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season where he made his pair of starts. He then played in six games for Memphis a season ago.

The Grizzlies finished the preseason with a record of 3-2, most recently defeating the Detroit Pistons 126-111 on Thursday. The team is scheduled to open the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against the New York Knicks.