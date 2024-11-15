No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Purdue: 5 Interesting Numbers for Friday Night's Matchup
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the biggest nonconference matchups of the college basketball season takes place on Friday night. No. 13 Purdue hosts No. 2 Alabama at Mackey Arena, which should make for an entertaining November showdown.
Here are a few interesting numbers and stats for Friday's games between the two top-15 teams.
90 points per game
Purdue's defense is going to have its hands full against Alabama on Friday night, playing an Alabama team that has averaged 90 points per game in the first three contests. The Crimson Tide eclipsed the century mark once, dropping 110 points on UNC-Asheville in the opener.
Five different players currently average double figures for Alabama. The Tide are led by Mark Sears, averaging 18 points per game. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 12.3, Grant Nelson is scoring 12, and Cliff Omoruyi and Labaron Philon are averaging 10.7 and 10.0 points, respectively.
Alabama has several threats on the offensive end and will truly test the Boilermaker defense.
75% from 3-point range
Fletcher Loyer has been shooting the basketball at an elite clip through Purdue's first three games. He's connected on nine-of-12 shots from 3-point range, good enough for a 75% clip. He's taking a lot of good shots and hitting in rhythm.
Loyer currently leads the Boilermakers in scoring, averaging 17 points per game. He's also shooting 65.4% from the floor and 80% from the free throw line. Will the hot shooting continue against Alabama?
57 years
Yes, Purdue has played a lot of really good nonconference opponents over the years, especially recently. But a nonconference opponent ranked as high as No. 2 Alabama has come to Mackey Arena since Dec. 2, 1967 — the first game ever played in the iconic basketball venue.
The Boilermakers dropped that game to the Bruins 73-71. They'll be hoping for a different outcome on Friday night.
6.3 rebounds per game
Over the course of his career at Purdue, Braden Smith has proven himself to be an excellent rebounder for a 6-foot guard. Currently, he leads the Boilers in that category, averaging 6.3 boards per game.
When Smith gets a rebound, he's usually able to push the tempo and put pressure on the defense. Will Alabama make a greater effort to keep Smith off the glass and out of transition? That could be a big key to the game.
38 straight wins
Heading into Friday night's game against Alabama, Purdue has won 38 straight regular season games against nonconference opponents, the fifth-longest streak in NCAA history. The Boilers haven't dropped a nonconference game since Dec. 8, 2020.
In that stretch, Purdue has knocked off seven teams ranked in the top-11. It's been one of the most impressive streaks in college basketball, especially considering the quality competition the Boilermakers have played.
