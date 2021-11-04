No. 7 Purdue Basketball Hosts UIndy for Exhibition in Front of Sold Out Mackey Arena

Purdue basketball is 26-0 in exhibition games under coach Matt Painter. The team hosts the University of Indianapolis on Thursday night and will play in front of a sold out Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The highly-anticipated 2021-22 college basketball season is on the horizon for coach Matt Painter and the No. 7-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. They'll play in front of a packed house inside Mackey Arena on Thursday night in an exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis.

Purdue will start its quest for a deep NCAA Tournament run as a favorite to win the Big Ten Conference when the season officially begins next Tuesday against Bellarmine.

Thursday will serve as one last tune-up, and Painter said he simply wants Purdue to improve by the end of the night. He's looking for a better showing than the team's recent scrimmage against Providence, which ended in a 89-88 loss.

"Just to grow, just to get better from our scrimmage the other day," Painter said. "See a better effort, just see more of a concentrated effort of guys focusing on their job, doing their job, sticking to our defensive rules, taking care of the basketball. Just the basics.

"It's always interesting, that first game when you have to play in front of a crowd. Some guys it just doesn't faze whatsoever, then other guys lose their mind."

For several players on the roster, this will be the first game in front of a roaring Mackey Arena crowd. The team has 10 players that have yet to experience the atmosphere of a college basketball game with cheering fans.

"That's honestly what I'm looking forward to. I'm happy about it, I'm anxious, but I'm more so excited for the other guys that haven't gotten to experience that yet," Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams said. Especially Trey (Kaufman-Renn) and Caleb. (Furst). Obviously, they've been here on official visits and stuff like that, and they've been to games, but there's a difference when you're in that jersey. So I'm excited for those guys."

Under Painter, the Boilermakers have a 26-0 mark in exhibition games, winning by an average of 25.8 points. Purdue has won nine straight exhibition games by at least 19 points.

Painter has a deep and talented roster that will fight and claw for minutes all season. It'll be a challenge to manage upwards of 11 players that can contribute each and every game, but it's a challenge he is embracing.

But when exactly will those core pieces to the puzzle emerge? Not even Painter knows exactly, but he said that isn't the most important aspect of his job. All he's concerned about is the quality of play the Boilermakers show on the court.

"I wish I had that answer, but I've never been in this position before with this many guys that you feel good about," Painter said. "I feel good about our walk on. I feel good about our guys that are redshirting. We have a good group of guys.

"When you feel comfortable that you have a redshirt candidate that could go out there and play and do things. He's done some really good things in practice, but all of our guys have had their day so far. We just have to get that consistency and get it figured out."

Purdue's exhibition game against UIndy will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+ with David Weiderhaft and Meghan McKeown on the call. The contest is scheduled to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.

