No. 7 Purdue Brushes Off Slow Start, Pulls Away to 86-64 Win During Exhibition With UIndy

Sophomore center Zach Edey led all scorers with 20 points, but even he was subject to early-game struggles. Purdue opens its season next Tuesday against Bellarmine at Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey felt as though the team took its exhibition against the University of Indianapolis for granted. In front of a packed Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers gave up eight points before scoring their first basket and didn’t take full control of the game until the second half.

Despite finishing the game with a 86-64 victory Saturday, coach Matt Painter said the Greyhounds simply played harder. They didn’t back down from the No. 7-ranked team in the country.

“It didn't matter to Indianapolis. They didn't seem fazed,” Painter said. “You have to go out there and prove it. You've got to collectively be able to play well together on both ends, then you can be a good team. But you've got to earn that. Right now, we haven't earned anything.”

In the first half, the Boilermakers struggled defensively, giving up three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. UIndy finished the first half having made seven of its 12 shots from beyond the arc.

Purdue finally found a spark after making its first set of substitutions. The second rotation featured senior forward Trevion Williams, senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. and sophomore guard Brandon Newman.

Williams seemingly did it all for the Boilermakers, leading the team with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He also logged 10 points in just over 18 minutes of time on the floor.

“After watching the first couple minutes of the game, Trevion, Eric and I, we went in with that second group — kind of looked at eachother like, come on, let’s pick it up,” Newman said after the game. “We need to bring some energy and some focus after the way the start went.”

The second unit brought Purdue its first lead of the night. However, the team didn’t take a double-digit lead until there was 4:20 left to play in the first half. It didn’t help that the Boilermakers struggled from the free-throw line through the first 20 minutes, hitting 10 of their 19 shots from the charity stripe.

One of the lone brought spots from the starting lineup came in the form of freshman forward Caleb First, who led the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. He didn’t turn the ball over during his first 13 minutes and came away with three rebounds.

The 6-foot-10 southpaw also drilled two of his three attempted 3-pointers and missed just one of his four free throws. Painter stated confidently, even among 10 talented players on the Purdue basketball roster, Furst is putting himself in a position to start this season.

“He's not trying to do too much,” Painter said of Furst. “I think we have some guys that are trying to do too much at times offensively. And then defensively, he's just trying to do his job. It doesn't mean he's perfect, but he's trying to do what we're asking him to do.”

Furst, who was one of five Boilermakers to finish the game in double figures, led Purdue to a 45-37 halftime lead. By the end of the game, he also added two blocks and led the team with a plus/minus rating of 24.

In the second half, Edey and star sophomore guard Jaden Ivey started to come around and led the team to some offensive success. Edey, who missed his first pair of free throws and four of his first five shots from the field, ended the game with a game-high 20 points.

Ivey was second on the team with 12 points, which included three 3-pointers. Edey closed out the game by scoring 12 straight points for the Boilermakers before being subbed out with less than two minutes to play.

Edey said that UIndy was a team that Purdue should have led by as many as 30 points by the end of the first half. That wasn’t the case, and Painter will now look to inspire a team that begins its season in less than a week.

“Nobody left here saying Purdue played harder than Indianapolis,” Painter said. And that's embarrassing to me as a coach. They played harder than we did. He did a better job coaching his team, and I have to get them to play with more of a purpose, but just to simply play harder. You got to give those guys credit. I thought they played really hard.”

No. 7 Purdue basketball will return to Mackey Arena next Tuesday to tip off against Bellarmine University.

VIDEO: Purdue Players Following Exhibition Game With UIndy

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

PURDUE, UINDY LIVE BLOG: Purdue basketball will face off wit the University of Indianapolis in front of a sold out crowd at Mackey Arena. The team officially tips off to begin the regular season against Bellarmine next Tuesday. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!