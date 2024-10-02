'Phoenix: A Purdue Basketball Story' Movie Released
Purdue fans wanting to relive the men's basketball team's memorable run to the National Championship Game in 2024 will now have that opportunity. The athletic department recently released Phoenix: A Purdue Basketball Story, to YouTube.
The movie, which recaps Purdue's entire 2023-24 season from the opening game vs. Morehead State until the National Championship Game, runs nearly 90 minutes long. It provides fans with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from one of the most outstanding seasons in the history of Boilermaker basketball.
The film actually made its debut on Friday, Sept. 27, airing on the jumbotron inside Mackey Arena. Fans could attend the showing for free.
Now, it's available at the click of the button. So sit back, relax and enjoy the memorable run, led by coach Matt Painter and look back on the great seasons had by Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones and many others.
PURDUE PICKED TO WIN BIG TEN: The Big Ten basketball preseason poll has been released. Purdue is predicted to win its third consecutive league championship in 2024-25. CLICK HERE
SMITH NAMED PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Purdue junior guard Braden Smith has been tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season. CLICK HERE
LANCE JONES SCORES 31 IN PRO DEBUT: Lance Jones earned MVP honors in his debut with Grupo Urta Tizona Burgos, scoring 31 points and recording four steals. CLICK HERE
PURDUE A NO. 4 SEED IN ESPN BRACKETOLOGY: It's never too early to start looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, is it? ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his preseason Bracketology, which has Purdue as a 4 seed. CLICK HERE