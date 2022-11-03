PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue vs. Truman State Exhibition Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had its final tuneup for the 2022-23 college basketball season, tipping off against Truman State on Wednesday night in an exhibition game at Mackey Arena.

Junior center Zach Edey was dominant in the matchup, scoring 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in just 16 minutes of playing time as the Boilermakers cruised to a 102-57 victory. He was one of five players to score in double figures.

True freshmen guard Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer were part of the starting rotation for their first game inside a sold-out crowd at the college level. And while they combined to go just 1-of-9 from the floor on the night, Loyer recorded a team-high six assists while Smith came away with six rebounds.

The team had a strong scoring punch off the bench, led by redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. He was efficient in his efforts, putting up 15 points on 6-7 shooting, which included one 3-pointer. Purdue did not shoot well from deep, hitting on just 34.5% of its shots from beyond the arc.

However, junior Brandon Newman and senior David Jenkins had strong shooting performances, combining for 25 points while putting in five of their seven shots from the 3-point line.

As a team, the Boilermakers registered just four turnovers and dominated the boards by outrebounding the Bulldogs 49-20. With their size on the inside, they nabbed 18 offensive rebounds and came away with 25 second-chance points.

Purdue will officially begin the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 8, against Milwaukee at Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

