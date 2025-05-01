Purdue Announces Date For 2025 Alumni Basketball Game
The Purdue men's basketball team announced the date for the 2025 Alumni Basketball Game. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2 at Mackey Arena.
This year marks the sixth time in which Purdue has hosted an Alumni Basketball Game. The event is scheduled to begin at noon ET and admission into Mackey Arena is free.
"We look forward to the Alumni Game every time we have it and hope to welcome back so many great representatives of Purdue Basketball," Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a statement. "I know our fans are excited to see some of their favorite Boilermakers back in Mackey Arena wearing the Black and Gold. It's a great way to honor the tradition and history of Purdue Basketball, as well as meeting this year's current team."
At halftime of the Alumni Game, members of the 2025-26 roster will be introduced.
Participating players for the game will be announced at a later date. Per the release from Purdue, more than 50 former players and coaches have participated in the Alumni Game in years past.
