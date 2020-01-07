PurdueMaven
One Lonely Vote for Purdue in AP Poll

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A sixth loss on the season Sunday at Illinois all but eliminated Purdue from the national polls this week. They were nowhere to be found in the Coaches Poll and had one single point in the Associated Press poll, which means one of their 65 voters still had Purdue ranked No. 25.

Purdue is 9-6 on the season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have a brutal week ahead, playing at No. 19 Michigan Thursday night and then home against No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

Purdue opened the season ranked No. 23 in the country, but dropped out the first week after a loss to Texas. They have been receiving votes ever since but hasn't made it back into the top-25. They were No. 28 overall after beating then-No. 5 Virginia, but got no closer.

There are five Big Ten teams in the AP top-25 rankings. Michigan State checks in at No. 8, and is the league's only top-10 team. Ohio State is No. 11, Maryland is No. 12, Michigan is No. 19 and Penn State is No. 20. The Coaches poll is basically the same, except for Ohio State being 12th an Maryland 14th.

Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue are also receiving votes in both polls. Indiana had been receiving votes but fell out completely after losses to Arkansas and Maryland last week.

The top 10 are the same in both polls. Gonzaga (13-1) is No. 1, Duke No. 2, Kansas is No. 3 and Baylor is No. 4. Auburn, the highest ranked unbeaten team, is No. 5 and Butler is No. 6. San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.

