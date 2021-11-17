Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Purdue Basketball 1,000+ Point Scorers
    Publish date:

    Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Senior forward Trevion Williams became the 54th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 20 points in a 96-52 victory over Wright State on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Mackey Arena. 

    "It's a great achievement," Williams said. "I put the work in. I dedicated myself, and I sacrificed to get my body right to prepare for teams like this and moments like this.

    "I didn't come here and say 'I'm going to score 1,000 points.' I came in and said I want to be a part of something special and I want to win. I want to be seen with a group of guys that cared about the game they love just as much as I do."

    He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers. 

    Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have the most Big Ten Championships with 24. 

    Here's a list of all the players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball: 

    All 1,000+ Point Scorers in Purdue Basketball History

    1. Rick Mount (2,323)
    2. Joe Barry Carroll (2,175)
    3. E'Twaun Moore (2,136)
    4. Dave Schellhase (2,074)
    5. Troy Lewis (2,038)
    6. Terry Dischinger (1,979)
    7. Carsen Edwards (1,920)
    8. JaJuan Johnson (1,919)
    9. Walter Jordan (1,813)
    10. Robbie Hummel (1,772)
    11. Keith Edmonson (1,717)
    12. Glenn Robinson (1,706)
    13. Todd Mitchell (1,699)
    14. Chad Austin (1,694)
    15. Cuonzo Martin (1,666)
    16. Vincent Edwards (1,638)
    17. John Garrett (1,620)
    18. Jaraan Cornell (1,595)
    19. A. J. Hammons (1,593)
    20. Brian Cardinal (1,584)
    21. Isaac Haas (1,555)
    22. Mel McCants (1,554)
    23. Brad Miller (1,530)
    24. Russell Cross (1,529)
    25. Eugene Parker (1,430)
    26. David Teague (1,378)
    27. Willie Deane (1,328)
    28. Mike Robinson (1,322)
    29. Terone Johnson (1,308)
    30. Frank Kendrick (1,269)
    31. Drake Morris (1,250)
    32. Bob Ford (1,244)
    33. Mel Garland (1,243)
    34. Bruce Parkinson (1,224)
    35. Carl Landry (1,175)
    36. Matt Waddell (1,170)
    37. Jerry Sichting (1,161)
    38. Steve Scheffler (1,155)
    39. Dakota Mathias (1,140)
    40. Herm Gilliam (1,118)
    41. Larry Weatherford (1,103)
    42. Joe Sexson (1,095)
    43. Steve Reid (1,084)
    44. Kenneth Lowe (1,079)
    45. Woody Austin (1,076)
    46. Bob Purkhiser (1,060)
    47. Billy Keller (1,056)
    48. Everette Stephens (1,044)
    49. Tony Jones (1,041)
    50. Keaton Grant (1,030)
    51. Wayne Walls (1,030)
    52. Dennis Blind (1,011)
    53. Rapheal Davis (1,009)
    54. Trevion Williams (1,002)*

    * = Active Player

