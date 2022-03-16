Purdue Basketball Commit Fletcher Loyer Named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Homestead High School senior and Purdue basketball commit Fletcher Loyer was named the 2022 Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. With Loyer being honored, the Boilermakers are slated to bring in the last three winners of the award.

Loyer will join Caleb Furst, a former player at Blackhawk Christian High School and Trey Kaufman-Renn, formerly of Silver Creek High School.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

Loyer is a four-star recruit and the 84th-ranked player in the class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is currently part of a three-man recruiting class for Purdue that ranks sixth in the Big Ten and 28th in the country.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Spartans this year. The team went 22-5 on the season and earned an Indiana Class 4A sectional title for the second year in a row.

Loyer's season ended with an appearance in the regional semifinals, where Homestead fell to Westfield. He is a finalist for the national player of the year award, which will be announced in late March.

His brother, Foster Loyer, was the 2017-18 Michigan Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

