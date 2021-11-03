Sasha Live! Podcast Starts Wednesday Night Live From Mad Mushroom Pizza

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic debuts his Sasha Live! basketball podcast on Wednesday night. The podcast will be broadcast Live from Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette and is available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The show is hosted by Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Basketball season has arrived, and it has arrived hard with great expectations at Purdue, where talks of championships are real — and completely reasonable.

With so much excitement around, the fan base is craving as much information as possible and thanks to new Name, Image and Likeness legislation passed by the NCAA in July, players are able to do more in this new climate, spending more time directly with fans to talk about the season.

The biggest of those new deals is with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic, who will be doing a 30-minute podcast live from Mad Mushroom Pizza and broadcast live online here on the Sports Illustrated Purdue website.

The first episode is Wednesday night (Nov. 3) and starts at 7 p.m. with Stefanovic and Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew. Fans are welcome to come by and watch the show live. There will be plenty of gift card and promotional giveaways, and autographs and pictures with Stefanovic can be taken after the podcast as well.

Purdue is ranked No. 7 in the country in both the Associated Press and Coaches preseason polls. The Boilermakers' season begins on Thursday with an exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis at sold-out Mackey Arena. The regular season begins on Tuesday against Bellarmine.

Mad Mushroom Pizza is one of the sponsors of the Sasha Live! podcast and all 15 episodes will be broadcast live from the restaurant at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette, just off campus.

Stefanovic is a Crown Point, Ind., native who is starting his fifth season at Purdue. He redshirted his first year, but has played in 91 games since, scoring 596 career points and making 139 career three-pointers thus far.

After a COVID-19 season with no fans, Stefanovic and his teammates are excited to be back among the fans, both at Mackey Arena but also out and about in the community on podcast nights.

"We're really excited to get people back at Mackey Arena again,'' he said. "Just to see people again and have some fun and have some great games again, that's going to be great. We're excited to get the season kicked off.'

"It's been going really well so far. We've had some great competitive practices where we've been really getting after one another. We're really excited where we're at and where we need to be. We're confident that we can get there.''

Outside of all the basketball talk on the podcast, we will also be giving away gift cards and dinners each night. Follow along in person or on social media to be eligible.

"Being the host of this podcast and giving away pizza and things like that is great. We have a tremendous relationship with them (at Mad Mushroom) that we have here and we're really excited to get it going. It's going to be really fun.''

