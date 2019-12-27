Meet The Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fresh off a much-needed Christmas break, Purdue is ready to get back to work with one final basketball tuneup before the the Big Ten season starts.
The last rehearsal before what should be an intense conference comes Saturday at Mackey Arena, when the Central Michigan Chippewas come to West Lafayette. It's the first game since Purdue's 70-61 loss to Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.
Here are the particulars:
- Who: Central Michigan Chippewas (7-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-5)
- When: Noon ET, Sunday, Dec. 28
- Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 91.5 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
- Rankings: Neither team is ranked in either the AP or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in both, however, and would be ranked No. 38 in the AP poll and No. 32 in the Coaches poll.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue 13, Central Michigan 191
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Radio: Purdue Radio Network
- Announcers: Larry Clisby, Rob Blackman, Ralph Taylor
Three things to know about the Central Michigan Chippewas
- ROAD WOES: Central Michigan has played five road games this season — and it has lost them all. The Chips have lost to Minnesota, DePaul, Valparaiso, Texas and Robert Morris. All were by double digits expect for the last one, the 83-79 loss to Robert Morris on Dec. 17. That was their last game, ironically, a full 11 days ago.
- CONTRAST IN STYLES: Central Michigan likes to get up and down the court and score points in bunches. The Chippewas are averaging 87.9 points per game, which is good for No. 3 in the country because only Eastern Washington and Gonzaga. Purdue, of course, lives with its defense. The Boilermakers are No. 8 in the country in points allowed, giving up just 57.0 points per game. So, obviously, something will have to give on Saturday.
- VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Kevin McKay, a 6-foot-5 guard from Warren, Mich., is the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game. He's scored in double figures in every game this season outside of their blowout opener. He's played in 108 games for Central Michigan and has scored 1,034 points. He's one of four guys who scores in double figures.