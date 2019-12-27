Meet The Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fresh off a much-needed Christmas break, Purdue is ready to get back to work with one final basketball tuneup before the the Big Ten season starts.

The last rehearsal before what should be an intense conference comes Saturday at Mackey Arena, when the Central Michigan Chippewas come to West Lafayette. It's the first game since Purdue's 70-61 loss to Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

Here are the particulars:

Who: Central Michigan Chippewas (7-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-5)

: Noon ET, Sunday, Dec. 28 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 91.5 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Purdue has a 91.5 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index. Rankings: Neither team is ranked in either the AP or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in both, however, and would be ranked No. 38 in the AP poll and No. 32 in the Coaches poll.

Neither team is ranked in either the AP or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in both, however, and would be ranked No. 38 in the AP poll and No. 32 in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue 13, Central Michigan 191

Purdue 13, Central Michigan 191 TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Larry Clisby, Rob Blackman, Ralph Taylor

Three things to know about the Central Michigan Chippewas