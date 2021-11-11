Here's What Sasha Stefanovic Said During His Podcast on Wednesday Night

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic was red-hot in the Boilermakers' season-opening win on Tuesday, scoring 23 points and making 5-of-6 three pointers. He talked about the big win on the second episode of the Sasha Live! podcast live from Mad Mushroom Pizza, along with several other topics.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just one night after scoring 23 points in Purdue's season-opening 96-67 win over Bellarmine, Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic was terrific during his Sasha Live! podcast on Wednesday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza.

He talked about the Boilers' first win and his hot night, where he made 5-of-6 three-pointers on the first night out. He also talked about Isaiah Thompson's big night. Thompson, who also hit five three-pointers, got the start at point guard and played well.

We also talked about the decision to have Trey Kaufman-Renn redshirt this year, and Stefanovic talked about his decision to redshirt as a freshman, and now this year wouldn't have been possible if he hadn't.

We also talked about Friday night's game with Indiana State at Mackey Arena. The full 30-minute podcast is below. Here are the highlights of the 30-minute podcast:

— on hitting five three-pointers in the opener

"Yeah, it was nice to get off to a good start like that, especially after I didn't shoot it so well in the exhibition game. We did a lot of good things offensively and I got a lot of good looks. I missed that first one from the corner, and I thought that one was in, too.

"I give my teammates a lot of credit when I have good shooting nights like that, because they do a great job of finding me.''

— on Isaiah Thompson's big night

"He really stepped up in a big way for us. When you get in those games early on, you can get nervous, and there's a lot of nervous energy in the building. Making sure you get off to a good start is really important for us. ... I thought Isaiah did a great job of knocking down good open threes and executing our offense, really running things for us and getting us in our motion and getting us settled. He does such a great job of that.

"He's been really trying to improve as a leader on the floor as a point guard. He's done a great job of just talking, and putting everyone in situations where everyone can be successful. I thought he played so tremendous.''

— on depth of roster

"I think we even talked about it after the game, that it's going to be different guys in different games. Some games, it'll be other guys, depending on matchups. We have so much depth, and that really helps us. We can play in a lot of different ways.

"All across the board on our roster, we can trust everyone to get the job done. Look at last night, we had Trevion (Williams) coming off the bench and he's all All-American. I thought he played a great game. Everybody just has to be ready to have an impact, and maximize the minutes you get.

— on carrying the offseason into game day

"It's all about chemistry and working together, and trusting what everyone does well. We really beat up on each other all summer, so it was nice to come together and play against someone else. All those things we worked on all summer really helped us mesh together, and we can show it on the court.

"We're able to run a lot of different things now. We've got a lot of things for the bigs, where we worked hard on being able to get them the ball better. We saw some of that, and we'll see a lot more as we go forward.

— on rooting for each other

"Having players be your biggest cheerleader on the floor is important. I know I need to do that when I'm on the bench, rooting on the other guys. To be a great team, you have to all be one, and you have to believe that we can be successful together. I think our guys have done a great job of that. When your opportunity arrives, you've got to take advantage of it.''

— on Zach Edey's first night

"He gets so much attention, that he makes my job look easier throwing it into the post. He knows there's going to be a lot of people flying in at him, and he's been really patient in going to his hooks, and he had a dunk and made his free throws. I thought he was tremendous. I expect more out of him, but he was great in his first game.

"I think he got a lot out of his summer, playing in the U-19s. I think that gave him more confidence. He's made a lot of strides in his game, and he's in better shape now too, and can really play extended minutes. He's all in on basketball, which I really appreciate. He works so hard every day, before and after practice. He's got his routines that he works on every day. He's made great improvement, and he's much more confident now.''

— on Brandon Newman's big night

"Brandon has really improved so much. He's so athletic and so fast, and he's really better on the defensive end. He's able to give us a burst of scoring ability off the bench, which is huge. That's a great key for us. He's going to play a lot of big minutes for us this season.

— on Trey Kaufman-Renn's decision to redshirt this season

"It's a little surprising just because of how talented Trey is, but we talk about it all the time. How much impact can you have this year as an 18-year-old compared to When I came in at 18 years old, I had no business being on a Big Ten floor. There was no way that I could make an impact then that I can now.

"Trey is such a good kid and he's so mature, and he really wanted to redshirt. Just trying to improve this year and treating it as a development year is big. Learning our system more, and learning different things, that will help him. He's going to get a lot stronger in our weight room So it's going to be a great thing for him. He's a great kid. I'm sure he's not ecstatic about it, but it's going to be great for him in the long run. He's still going to have a massive impact on this program. I know the Purdue fans are going to be excited to see him in the next few years.''

— on being back in front of fans again at Mackey Arena

"That was the first time ever in my life playing basketball that I got emotional during the starting lineup introductions. It was weird out of nowhere, that this wave came over me that this was my last year It was a really cool feeling, and I've never had that before. I was so excited just getting back to it. I missed the enviroment, missed the fans, and getting everybody back to normal really felt cool. It was really fun.''

— on playing Indiana State on Friday night

"We did our initial scout today, and they're a talented team. ... I've been fortunate enough to play with Cooper Neese on the Indiana All-Star, and we played against each other a lot growing. They've got a lot of good shooters, and they can stretch the floor. They can make it tough on the defensive end. Any time you play an in-state school, you know you're going to get their best shot.''

Watch the entire podcast here

Related stories on Purdue basketball