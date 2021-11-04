Here's What Sasha Stefanovic Said During His First Podcast Tuesday Night

During his first podcast of what should be an exciting Purdue basketball season, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic talked about the Boilermakers' talented freshmen, the 'secret scrimmage,' dealing with high expectations and gaining a lot from two new assistant coaches. Here is the entire 30-minute podcast.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic took us behind the scenes on Wednesday night during his first Sasha Live! podcast live from Mad Mushroom Pizza, talking about the Boilermakers' talented freshmen, the recent "secret scrimmage,'' dealing with high expectations and learning from two new assistant coaches this year.

The redshirt senior from Crown Point, Ind., who averaged 9.3 points per game last season for the Boilers, was entertaining during the 30-minute show in front of a nice-sized live audience and broadcast live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The entire podcast is below, but here are the highlights of Stefanovic's chat with BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew:

— on intensity of fall practices

"It's been really competitive. We have a lot of talent across the board, and we have a lot of depth at a lot of positions. It's been great, because in our program, you have to earn the right to play.''

— on the talented freshman

"Being a freshman, everything can be a whirlwind, but Trey (Kaufman-Renn) is a really smart kid and he understands the game well. He's really strong in the post and he's going to be a great defender in this league. He's a good shooter too, which was a little surprising to me.

"Caleb (Furst), he has a great body for a 4 or maybe even a 5 in our league. He's very strong, and he played tremendous in our scrimmage against Providence. He played for Team USA this summer as one of the youngest kids and he's ready to play at this level. He's going to do some great things for us, both right away but for a long time, too.

"I'm with Coach (Matt) Painter on Brian (Waddell). He's really good. I think he has the potential by the time he's all done here to be an all-league player. He's really smart and willing to learn, and once he puts more weight on, he's going to be a force.''

BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew and Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic talk basketball at Mad Mushroom on Wednesday night during the first Sasha Live! podcast.

— on the 'secret' scrimmage with Providence

"It was finally exciting to play someone else. It was good to implement some of the things we've been working on. There were a lot of different rules in the scrimmage, and it was a good challenge for us because they're a high-level Big East team. We turned the ball over too much and defensively we weren't the best, but it gives us things to work on. It was great to see where we're at. I made some shots, and getting some valuable minutes in crunch time was great, because you don't usually get that this time of year.''

— on two new assistant coaches

"Coach Kenny Johnson and Coach (Paul) Lusk are two great additions to our staff. They're learning too, with our system and what we're trying to do. They've been great in helping us on the court and getting extra work in. They're great people, which Coach Paint always does, adding good people. We do these lectures from each coaches during the preseason, and Coach Terry basically did a scouting report on us, on a perspective from a different Big Ten team and how people perceive you. It was great to see that, and hear that. If you do this wrong, this is how we're going to pounce on you. It was great having that fresh set of eyes. It's something we really needed.''

— on high expectations being ranked in top-10

"I think it's more along the lines that WE know how good we can be. All that stuff is great, and it's cool to see all those accolades, but at the end of the day, they don't really matter. We were picked to finish 11th in the league last year and we finished fourth. We'll take on the expectations and just keep working.''

— on sense of urgency with veteran team

"This is the last time that this group of players is going to be together at Purdue. We have a lot of talent, a lot of depth, a lot of different looks we can give teams, and that is exciting. You want to give everything you can to this team and this university in the last year. I know that's my mentality. It's the last time with this group, and I'm going to give it my all.''

— on bad ending last year

"We have our own expectations in our building and we should have performed better than we did at the end of the season. But our freshmen gained a lot of experience from all of that too, and they can take that into this year. You have to have that chip on your shoulder the whole time this year.''

— on Coach Painter in the preseason

"Coach Painter doesn't take a day off. He's always giving 110 percent every day at practice. He's very intense. Coach Paint is always intense, always yelling, always screaming, but it's always with positive information. He'll stop drills and explain things, slowing things down and pointing out things as to why we're doing different things, like certain actions, or why we guard the way we do. He'll explain the why behind why we do things.''

— on fans back in the stands

"It's been such a weird year, playing high-level college basketball games with no fans in the stands. It's going to be great to hear people cheering us on and screaming. Even our freshman last year, they didn't get to experience what Mackey can be. I can't wait to see it. We've been waiting long enough. We're excited to get out there.'' (applause)

Watch the entire Sasha Live! podcast here