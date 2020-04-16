Purdue to Play Evansville in 2020-21 Season Opener on Nov. 10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The countdown for the return of basketball to Mackey Arena can officially begin now. We now know when Purdue's first game will be — Tuesday, Nov. 10 — and who the opponent will be — in-state rival Evansville.

Purdue coach Matt Painter announced the date and opponent in a release from the school. Tip time and television information will be announced at a later date.

This is the third game that Purdue has announced for the 2020-21 season, joining West Virginia (Dec. 13, in Brooklyn) and Indiana State (Nov. 13 in West Lafayette) on the schedule.

This matchup with Evansville could be interested. The Aces went through a lot last season, and are a team in transition, but they have a lot of talent coming back.

Purdue leads the series 9-5, but the two teams haven’t met since a 75-69 Evansville win on Dec. 3, 2005 – Matt Painter’s first year with the Boilermakers.

Evansville posted a 9-23 record during the 2019-20 season, but made headlines early in the season with a road win at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on Nov. 12. Kentucky was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time, and the Wildcats were 25-point favorites over the Aces. But Evansville won 67-64 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky was 39-0 against unranked nonconference teams at Rupp Arena when ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Purple Aces were led by DeAndre Williams at 15.2 points per game last year, but their season unraveled quickly after that. Evansville coach Walter McCarty was fired at midseason after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 so university officials could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school's Title IX policy.

Former Butler coach Todd Lickliter, an assistant to McCarty a year ago, was named the head coach in January. He returns all but one player from last year’s squad.