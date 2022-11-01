Skip to main content

Purdue Basketball to Honor Caleb Swanigan With Jersey Patch During 2022-23 Season

Former Purdue basketball star and All-American Caleb Swanigan passed away in June at the age of 25 years old. He played for the Boilermakers from 2015 to 2017 before spending three seasons in the NBA.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program announced that the team will honor the legacy of former player Caleb Swanigan with a patch on the players' uniforms during the 2022-23 season. 

Swanigan, who was a student-athlete with the Boilermakers from 2015 to 2017, passed away in June at the age of 25 years old. He was an All-American with the program and a first-round NBA draft pick. 

Read More: Former Purdue Basketball Star Caleb Swanigan Dies at Age 25

"Obviously he meant a great deal to our program," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He was a super person, very hard-working, and really set the standard for us in terms of how much time he put in to be successful. I think it's great that we're going to have his No. 50 on our jerseys this year honoring him." 

Swanigan was born in Indianapolis and came to West Lafayette after being named the 2015 Indiana Mr. Basketball as a senior at Homestead High School. He played for Purdue for two years, starting in all 69 games with the team.

Following the 2016-2017 season, Swanigan garnered consensus first-team All-America honors and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game before entering the NBA Draft.

Swanigan would eventually be selected with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Trail Blazers. He spent three years as a professional that included two stints in Portland and a brief stay with the Sacramento Kings. 

