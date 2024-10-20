Purdue Basketball to Unveil 2024 Final Four Banner During Season Opener
Fans attending Purdue's season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday, Nov. 4 will get to see the program's 2024 Final Four banner unveiled. The school has announced that the first official home game of the 2024-25 season will be the night the banner is officially revealed in the rafters of Mackey Arena.
Purdue finished the 2023-24 season with a 34-5 record, winning a second consecutive Big Ten regular season title and earning its first trip to the Final Four since 1980. The Boilermakers then advanced to their first National Championship Game since 1969 after beating North Carolina State in the Final Four.
The Boilers were led by two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey last season. The team was also helped significantly by starting guard Lance Jones and Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis. All three are gone from the roster.
Purdue does return a number of key contributors, however. Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn are all returning starters from last year's squad. Coach Matt Painter also brings back contributors in Cam Heide, Myles Colvin and Caleb Furst. Plus, the Boilermakers bring in a five-member recruiting class, which ranked in the top-20 nationally.
With so much talent returning, there's a lot of hype surrounding the 2024-25 season in West Lafayette. But before the first tipoff of the season, Purdue will celebrate its masterful run to the National Championship Game one final time.
Purdue's opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
