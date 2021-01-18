Boilermakers Beat Penn State for Third Straight Win

Purdue got double-figures scoring from all five starters and made its free throws down the stretch to beat Penn State 80-72 on Sunday, raising its record to 5-3 in the Big Ten.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue struggled in a big way to hit three-pointers on Sunday against Penn State, but the Boilermakers still found a way to get their third straight win.

They did it with a balanced scoring attack where all five starters finished in double figures, and then built a 17-point lead midway through the second half before hanging on for an 80-72 win.

Penn State, which hadn't played since Dec. 30 because of COVID issues, cut the lead to four points in the final minute, but the Boilers made 11 of their final 12 free throws to close the game out.

Still, it got a little too close for comfort for Purdue coach Matt Painter, who won his 172nd Big Ten to tie Wisconsin's Bo Ryan for ninth all-time. He didn't like Purdue's defense during Penn State's late run.

“They had three layups midway through the second half where it was the parting of the sea,” Painter said. “All our guys got out the way – it was like everybody had four fouls. It was a little disturbing, to be frank, we had so many guys watching plays and not going to get rebounds.”

He also didn't like that Penn State had 23 offensive rebounds.

“I thought we would be a little sharper than we were,” Painter said.

It was Purdue's third straight win, and improved Purdue to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. The three-game win streak is tied for the longest of the season.

After scoring 81 points against Indiana on Thursday, Purdue has scored at least 80 points in consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since Jan. 11 to 15, 2019.

Purdue shot just 6-for-32 (18.8 percent) from three-point range, but went 19-of-30 (63.3 percent) from inside the arc. The 26 misses are the most three-point misses in a win in school history.

Purdue had 14 consecutive misses from three-point range to start the game. Seven different players missed before guar Sasha Stefanovic connected with 4:33 left in the first half. Four days earlier, Purdue was 11-for-17 from three-point range at Indiana.

Night and day.

“We sucked today from three,” Stefanovic said. “That was really bad.”

Trevion Williams notched his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. He has scored in double-figures in 10 straight games.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 15 points with six rebounds. He has made a three-pointer in 16 straight contests. Brandon Newman scored 13 points with five rebounds and three blocked shots. Mason Gillis tallied a career-high tying 12 points with five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and five assists.

Gillis hit a three-pointer just before halftime and then hit another one right out of the break to get Purdue rolling.

"With all those missed shots by both teams, it was a struggle for both of us,'' Painter said. "When you have that many misses, we gave up 23 offensive rebounds. When they miss, you have to do everything in your power to get those long rebounds and get easy shots on the other end.

"We did some really good things to start the second half, but we didn't start and finish very well. You've just got to hang tight and keep working.''

Ohio State Game Moved Up to Tuesday

In wake of several recent COVID-19 related postponements, the Big Ten has moved Purdue's game at Ohio State originally scheduled for Jan. 27 to this Tuesday, Jan. 19. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on he Big Ten Network. The game will be played at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.



The Jan. 5, postponement of the Nebraska at Purdue game has not been rescheduled as of this time. With the adjustment, six of Purdue's first nine Big Ten games will be played on the road with five of them coming against nationally-ranked teams.

Related stories