Purdue Boilermakers Basketball: Complete 2024-25 schedule released
Purdue officially has a finalized schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season. The Big Ten Conference revealed the dates and matchups for the upcoming year, giving the Boilermakers a finished slate of the season.
Life has been good in West Lafayette over the last decade. Coach Matt Painter has led Purdue to four Big Ten regular season championships in the last eight seasons. The Boilers are also fresh off a 34-5 campaign, reaching the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
Purdue is hoping to continue that success in the 2024-25 campaign. Here's the schedule the Boilers will play this coming season.
2024-25 Purdue Boilermakers basketball schedule
- Wednesday, Oct. 30: vs. Grand Valley State (exhibition) — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Monday, Nov. 4: vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Northern Kentucky — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Monday, Nov. 11: vs. Yale — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, Nov. 15: vs. Alabama — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: at Marquette — Milwaukee, Wis.
- Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Marshall — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Thursday, Nov. 28: Rady Children's Invitational — San Diego, Calif.
- Friday, Nov. 29: Rady Children's Invitational — San Diego, Calif.
- Thursday, Dec. 5: at Penn State — State College, Pa.
- Sunday, Dec. 8: vs. Maryland — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Saturday, Dec. 14: vs. Texas A&M (Indy Classic) — Indianapolis, Ind.
- Saturday, Dec. 21: at Auburn — Birmingham, Ala.
- Sunday, Dec. 29: vs. Toledo — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Thursday, Jan. 2: at Minnesota — Minneapolis, Minn.
- Sunday, Jan. 5: vs. Northwestern — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Thursday, Jan. 9: at Rutgers — Piscataway, N.J.
- Sunday, Jan. 12: vs. Nebraska — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15: at Washington — Seattle, Wash.
- Saturday, Jan. 18: at Oregon — Eugene, Ore.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21: vs. Ohio State — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, Jan. 24: vs. Michigan — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, Jan. 31: vs. Indiana — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Iowa — Iowa City, Iowa
- Friday, Feb. 7: vs. USC — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11: at Michigan — Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Saturday, Feb. 15: vs. Wisconsin — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tuesday, Feb. 18: at Michigan State — East Lansing, Mich.
- Sunday, Feb. 23: at Indiana — Bloomington, Ind.
- Friday, Feb. 28: vs. UCLA — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tuesday, March 4: vs. Rutgers — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, March 7: at Illinois — Champaign, Ill.
- March 12-16: Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament — Indianapolis, Ind.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE 2024-25 MEN'S BASKETBALL ROSTER: The 2024-25 Purdue men's basketball roster has been set. The Boilermakers enter the season after finishing last year with a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the National Championship Game. CLICK HERE