Purdue Basketball Jumps Up 5 Spots in Latest Associated Press Poll
Purdue is back in the top-10 of the Associated Press poll this week. The Boilermakers climbed up five spots to No. 8 in the latest rankings after winning the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational, posting victories over North Carolina State and Ole Miss.
Matt Painter's team enjoyed a 71-61 victory over North Carolina State in the first round of the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving, advancing to the Championship Game. The, the Boilers had a thrilling 80-78 win over Ole Miss to claim the title. Sophomore Myles Colvin was the hero, scoring a basket with 0.6 seconds left in the game to give Purdue the win.
After getting the two wins, Purdue improved to 7-1 on the season. Now, the Boilermakers prepare for two Big Ten games this week, playing Penn State on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) and Maryland on Sunday (noon ET, Big Ten Network).
Here's the complete top 25 as the college basketball season enters December.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Dec. 2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-0)
- Auburn Tigers (7-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (7-0)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (5-1)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1)
- Purdue Boilermakers (7-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (5-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)
- Wisconsin Badgers (8-0)
- Oregon Ducks (8-0)
- Florida Gators (8-0)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0)
- Baylor Bears (5-2)
- Memphis Tigers (6-1)
- Houston Cougars (4-3)
- Pitt Panthers (7-1)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (6-1)
- San Diego State Aztecs (4-2)
- UConn Huskies (5-3)
Others receiving votes: Michigan State (108), Arkansas (104), Texas (97), Michigan (95), Arizoan State (89), Indiana (72), Drake (58), Xavier (33), Utah State (28), Louisville (27), West Virginia (26), Clemson (25), BYU (24), Dayton (24), Texas Tech (22), Nebraska (22), Mississippi State (20), Ohio State (19), Maryland (13), UCLA (13), Creighton (12), Saint Mary's (11), Georgia (10), St. John's (7), Loyola Chicago (4), Florida State (3), DePaul (3), UC-Irvine (2), Columbia (2).
