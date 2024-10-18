Matt Painter Congratulates Virginia's Tony Bennett on Retirement
Surprising news surfaced out of Charlottesville on Thursday, as Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett decided to retire after leading the program for 15 years. Shortly after the announcement, Purdue coach Matt Painter sent out a message to the longtime coach.
Bennett's decision to retire is effective immediately. It was a shocking move, as only a few weeks remain until the 2024-25 college basketball season tips off.
Bennett, who led Virginia to a national championship in 2019, will officially announce his retirement on Friday morning.
"Congrats to Tony Bennett on an incredible career and best of luck in retirement," Painter wrote. "His program was defined by class and respect and he was/is a great teacher and leader. He will be missed on the sidelines."
Bennett compiled a 364-136 record during his time at Virginia. He led the Cavaliers to six ACC regular season championships and two ACC tournament titles. He was named the league's Coach of the Year four times in his career.
Prior to his time at Virginia, Bennett was the coach at Washington State from 2006-09. The Cougars finished with two 26-win seasons and two trips to the NCAA Tournament under his leadership.
Bennett was incredibly supportive of Painter and Purdue following the team's loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It marked just the second time in the history of the tournament that a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed.
In 2018, Bennett's Virginia squad lost to UMBC in the opening round.
“It’s almost like it’s easy for me,” Bennett said in 2023. “We won it the next year, and you don’t know that’s going to happen — although (Painter has) got a heck of a team. They’re special. They might, and that would be amazing if that happened, you know?”
Virginia got redemption in 2019, winning an NCAA title. Ironically, the Cavaliers defeated Purdue in a thrilling overtime game in the Elite Eight before claiming the championship.
Purdue nearly followed in their footsteps, reaching the National Championship Game in 2024, one year after the devastating upset. The Boilers fell to UConn in the title game.
Bennett retires with 433 career wins and 12 total NCAA Tournament appearances.
