Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Discusses First Day of 2022 Spring Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program kicked off its slate of spring practices Monday, and head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media to discuss a variety of topics.
"I like our day one practice, I thought our guys came ready to go," Brohm said. "They've been working hard to come out here and improve their ability, their knowledge of the system, and showcase that they can come out and play.
"We have a lot of new faces and guys out here that maybe haven't played as much. I think they're eager to prove their worth. They came out with a good attitude, they practiced hard, and we're on to day two."
Purdue Football 2022 Spring Practice Schedule
- Monday, Feb. 28: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
- Wednesday, March 2: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
- Friday, March 4: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
- Monday, March 7: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
- Wednesday, March 9
- March 14-19: Spring Break
- Monday, March 21
- Wednesday, March 23
- Friday, March 25
- Saturday, March 26
- Monday, March 28
- Wednesday, March 30
- Friday, April 1
- Monday, April 4
- Wednesday, April 6
- Saturday, April 9: Noon ET, Spring Game at Ross-Ade Stadium
