Purdue Men's Basketball All-Time Assist Leaders
Purdue has been home to some of the best passers in college basketball. To make the program's top-10 list is quite an impressive accomplishment.
The most recent addition to the top-five is current Purdue guard Braden Smith, who has piled up 467 assists in the middle of his third season in West Lafayette. There's a good chance he will challenge Bruce Parkinson, the program's all-time leader, for the assist record by the time his career concludes.
We'll continue to track Smith's assist total throughout his career, as well as any other Boilermakers that could join the list. Below is the complete list of Purdue's top-10 all-time assist leaders.
Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball all-time assist leaders
1. Bruce Parkinson: 690
2. Brian Walker: 572
T-3. Tony Jones: 481
T-3. Everette Stephens: 481
5. Braden Smith: 467*
6. Porter Roberts: 464
7. Matt Waddell: 460
8. Lewis Jackson: 456
9. Eugene Parker: 424
10. Steve Reid: 416
*Active players
