Boilermakers Country

Purdue Men's Basketball: Complete List of 1,000-Point Scorers in Program History

The list of 1,000-point scorers in the history of Purdue men's basketball continues to grow with each season. Here's the complete list of every Boilermaker to reach that impressive milestone.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Scoring 1,000 career points at the college level is not an easy task. In its illustrious history, 58 Purdue men's basketball have hit that impressive milestone — and the number continues to grow each season.

In 2024, Zach Edey rewrote Purdue's record books, passing Rick Mount as the program's all-time leading scorer. The two-time National Player of the Year scored 2,516 points in his career. Mount, the previous record holder, ended his time in West Lafayette with 2,323 points.

Some of the recent additions to the 1,000-point club include Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have reached the 1,000-point milestone.

1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History

  1. Zach Edey (2020-24) ........................................ 2,516
  2. Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323 
  3. Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175
  4. E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136
  5. Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074
  6. Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038
  7. Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979
  8. Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920
  9. JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919
  10. Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813
  11. Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772
  12. Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717
  13. Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706
  14. Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699
  15. Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694
  16. Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666
  17. Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638
  18. John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620
  19. Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595
  20. A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593
  21. Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584
  22. Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555
  23. Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554
  24. Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530
  25. Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529
  26. Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430
  27. Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410
  28. David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378
  29. Braden Smith (2022-PRESENT) .................... 1,375*
  30. Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328
  31. Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322
  32. Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308
  33. Fletcher Loyer (2022-PRESENT) ................... 1,281*
  34. Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269
  35. Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250
  36. Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244
  37. Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243
  38. Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224
  39. Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175
  40. Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170
  41. Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161
  42. Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155
  43. Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140
  44. Trey Kaufman-Renn (2022-PRESENT) ....... 1,131*
  45. Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118
  46. Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103
  47. Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095
  48. Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084
  49. Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079
  50. Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076
  51. Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060
  52. Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056
  53. Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044
  54. Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041
  55. Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030
  56. Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030
  57. Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011
  58. Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009

* = Active Player

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Basketball