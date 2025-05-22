Purdue Men's Basketball: Complete List of 1,000-Point Scorers in Program History
The list of 1,000-point scorers in the history of Purdue men's basketball continues to grow with each season. Here's the complete list of every Boilermaker to reach that impressive milestone.
Scoring 1,000 career points at the college level is not an easy task. In its illustrious history, 58 Purdue men's basketball have hit that impressive milestone — and the number continues to grow each season.
In 2024, Zach Edey rewrote Purdue's record books, passing Rick Mount as the program's all-time leading scorer. The two-time National Player of the Year scored 2,516 points in his career. Mount, the previous record holder, ended his time in West Lafayette with 2,323 points.
Some of the recent additions to the 1,000-point club include Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have reached the 1,000-point milestone.
1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History
- Zach Edey (2020-24) ........................................ 2,516
- Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323
- Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175
- E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136
- Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074
- Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038
- Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979
- Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920
- JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919
- Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813
- Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772
- Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717
- Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706
- Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699
- Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694
- Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666
- Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638
- John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620
- Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595
- A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593
- Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584
- Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555
- Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554
- Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530
- Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529
- Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430
- Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410
- David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378
- Braden Smith (2022-PRESENT) .................... 1,375*
- Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328
- Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322
- Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308
- Fletcher Loyer (2022-PRESENT) ................... 1,281*
- Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269
- Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250
- Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244
- Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243
- Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224
- Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175
- Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170
- Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161
- Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155
- Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (2022-PRESENT) ....... 1,131*
- Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118
- Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103
- Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095
- Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084
- Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079
- Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076
- Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060
- Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056
- Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044
- Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041
- Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030
- Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030
- Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011
- Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009
* = Active Player
Published