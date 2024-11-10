Purdue Coach Matt Painter Provides Unfortunate Update on Daniel Jacobsen
Purdue coach Matt Painter provided some unfortunate news on freshman center Daniel Jacobsen on Sunday. The 7-foot-4 freshman will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after suffering a fractured tibia in his right leg.
Jacobsen, a four-star prospect in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class, had earned a starting job for the Boilermakers. He suffered the injury just one minute into Friday's nonconference game against Northern Kentucky.
After suffering the injury, Jacobsen needed assistance getting off the court and was immediately taken back to the locker room. He returned to the sideline with ice wrapped around his right leg and using crutches.
The freshman made a huge impact in Purdue's 90-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener on Monday. He scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Painter said that Jacobsen will medically redshirt and will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
While Purdue has plenty of depth in the post this season, there's been an ongoing battle for minutes. Jacobsen had earned the starting role, but there was a lot of fight for playing time.
Now that Jacobsen will be sidelined, the Boilermakers will rely on a trio of candidates to fill Jacobsen's role: redshirt sophomore Will Berg, freshman Raleigh Burgess and senior Caleb Furst. All three have played through Purdue's first two games of the season.
Purdue is 2-0 on the year, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky. The Boilermakers host Yale and Monday and have a showdown with No. 2 Alabama on Friday at Mackey Arena.
