Purdue Drops 5 Spots in Latest Associated Press Poll
Purdue has fallen outside of the top-15 of the Associated Press poll after losing to Texas A&M 70-66 in the Indy Classic on Saturday. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 16 in the last rankings.
With the latest loss to Texas A&M, Purdue is now 8-3 on the season. The Boilermakers have another huge matchup coming on Saturday, traveling to Birmingham, Ala. to play No. 2 Auburn.
Below is the complete top-25 from the Associated Press.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Dec. 16)
- Tennessee Volunteers (10-0)
- Auburn Tigers (9-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (9-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (10-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (8-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)
- Florida Gators (10-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (8-2)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2)
- Oregon Ducks (10-1)
- UConn Huskies (8-3)
- Texas A&M Aggies (9-2)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (10-0)
- Houston Cougars (6-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (8-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (9-1)
- UCLA Bruins (9-1)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1)
- Michigan State Spartans (8-2)
- Memphis Tigers (8-2)
- Dayton Flyers (9-2)
- San Diego State Aztecs (7-2)
- Michigan Wolverines (8-2)
- Clemson Tigers (9-2)
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (158), Arkansas (151), Missouri (120), Baylor (115), Illinois (70), Drake (52), St. John's (50), Utah State (48), Pitt (28), Maryland (24), West Virginia (19), Wisconsin (18), Georgia (18), Oklahoma State (16), Arizona State (14), Creighton (12), North Carolina (9), Penn State (8), Indiana (7), Texas (3), St. Bonaventure (2).
