Purdue Drops Outside Top-20 in Latest College Basketball AP Poll
Purdue dropped five spots in the latest Associated Press poll, falling from No. 16 to No. 21. The Boilermakers took a hit in the rankings after suffering an 87-69 loss to No. 2 Auburn in Birmingham on Saturday.
Matt Painter's team now sits at 8-4 on the year with just one nonconference game remaining on the schedule — a Dec. 29 matchup with Toledo at Mackey Arena. After that, the Boilers enter Big Ten play.
Here's a look at the complete top-25 poll from the Associated Press as we enter the final stretch of nonconference play this college basketball season.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Dec. 23)
- Tennessee Volunteers (11-0)
- Auburn Tigers (11-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (10-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (10-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
- Florida Gators (12-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (9-2)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2)
- Oregon Ducks (11-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (10-2)
- UConn Huskies (10-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (12-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (10-2)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3)
- Houston Cougars (8-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1)
- Michigan State Spartans (10-2)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1)
- San Diego State Aztecs (8-2)
- Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)
- UCLA Bruins (10-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3)
- Baylor Bears (7-3)
Others receiving votes: Maryland (119), Dayton (108), Drake (91), St. John's (90), Memphis (65), Michigan (50), Georgia (45), Pitt (27), West Virginia (26), Missouri (25), Ohio State (23), North Carolina (20), Clemson (18), Arizona State (13), Utah State (9), Wisconsin (9), Indiana (8), Texas Tech (8), St. Bonaventure (4), Penn State (3).
