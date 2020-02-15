BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Digs Another Huge Hole in First Half For 8th Straight Road Game

tombrew94

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been difficult for everyone to win on the road in the Big Ten this year, but Purdue has really made it especially hard on themselves in EVERY single road game this year.

Purdue fell behind by double-digits in the first half Saturday against Ohio State, and that's the fifth time in eight games where that has happened. Purdue, of course, lost all five of those games.

Purdue is just 2-5 on the road in the Big Ten, winning its last two against Northwestern and Indiana by they trailed each of those games too, by seven and five points, respectively,

The margins in the other six is an average of 12.7 points per game.

Here are Purdue's rough road starts

  • Dec. 15 — trailed at Nebraska by 11
  • Jan. 5 — trailed at Illinois by 15
  • Jan. 8 — trailed at Michigan by 4
  • Jan. 18 — trailed at Maryland by 18
  • Jan. 28 — trailed at Rutgers by 16 
  • Feb. 1 — trailed at Northwestern by 7
  • Feb 8 — trailed at Indiana by 5
  • Feb. 15 — trailed at Ohio State by 12 

Purdue was fortunate enough to make a rally late in the half, cutting Ohio State's 24-12 lead to 24-18 with 2:42 to go.  It was 29-20 at the break. 

Purdue shot only 32 percent from the field, and was just 2-for-9 shooting from 3-point range.  .

Purdue got next to nothing from its bench in the first half. Sasha Stefanovic, Matt Haarms, Aaron Wheeler and Isaiah Thompson were a combined 1-for-9 shooting and missed all three 3-point attempts.

