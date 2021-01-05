Purdue's Game With Nebraska on Tuesday Postponed Because of COVID Concerns

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue's home game against Nebraska on Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Monday night.

Both teams agreed to the postponements due to health and safety concerns. The release didn't say which school was having issues. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game at a later date, which should prove to be challenging since the league schedule is already crowded with 20 league games for each school.

This is the second Big Ten conference game to be postponed. Wisconsin's game at Penn State on Sunday couldn't be played, and will be rescheduled as well. Penn State had a nonconference game lost to COVID as well when its game with Drexel was canceled. Each Big Ten team was allowed seven nonconference games, but with a crowded 20-game league schedule, it's almost impossible to make up.

It's no surprise that basketball is going through these COVID cancellations, because Big Ten football went through the same thing during its nine-week regular season, with at least one game being canceled every week outside of Week 1. The league couldn't complete a full bowl season either when Iowa couldn't play its Music City Bowl game in Nashville, Tenn., because of COVID issues at Missouri, its opponent in the game.

Losing the Nebraska game is tough because the Cornhuskers are struggling and are considered the worst team in the Big Ten. The Boilers also would have like a home game, since they had just play two straight road games – losses to Rutgers and Illinois – and now have two more road games at Michigan State on Friday and at Indiana on Jan. 14

Purdue is currently 7-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten. They've won both home games and lost all three road games.