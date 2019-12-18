PurdueMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Rapid Reaction: Purdue's Defense Clamps Down in Road Win Over Ohio

tombrew94

ATHENS, Ohio — Eric Hunter Jr., the little guy in Purdue's depleted starting lineup, did a good job negating the absence of 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms' Tuesday night, scoring 18 points to lead the Boilermakers past Ohio University, 69-51. 

The win, coming just two days after an ugly loss at Nebraska, was a big confidence booster for the Boilermakers, who have struggled away from home all year.

Hunter made sure that didn't happen Tuesday. He was 6-for-9 shooting and made 4 of his 5 3-pointers. Purdue had four guys in double figures, with Trevion Williams adding 14, Jahaad Proctor 12 and Nojel Eastern 11. 

This trip to southeast Ohio was something of a litmus test for the Boilermakers, for a couple of reasons. First off, they haven't been very good away from Mackey Arena so far this year, losing both true road games. 

Both losses were ugly, too. Purdue lost at Marquette after blowing an 18-point lead on Nov. 13, and lost by 14 on Sunday at Nebraska, despite being 13-point favorites. (They were 1-1 in Destin, Fla., in the Emerald Coast Classic over Thanksgiving.)

Secondly, they've never played a game without Haarms since he arrived on campus in 2017. He answered the bell 83 games in a row before missing Tuesday's game. Noel Eastern, who lost his starting job two weeks ago, was back in the lineup. 

Purdue still tried to push the ball inside regularly, but got plenty of good looks from the  3-point line, making 6 of their first 9 from long range. Point guard Eric Hunter Jr. made all three of his long-range shots and guard Jahaad Procter added two more to help the Boilers jump out to a 37-17 halftime lead.

Purdue's defense was overwhelming in the first half, allowing only 17 points and holding the Bobcats to just 30.4 percent (7-for-23) shooting. They had more turnovers (12) than made shots, forcing a lot of stupid passes into the post that just weren't there.

Ohio finally made its first significant run midway through the second half, going on a 15-2 run over 3-plus minutes to make it 45-38 with 12 minutes to go. Purdue missed five straight shots and had two turnovers during the stretch.

Purdue answered with a run of its own, stretching the lead back to 13 at 56-43 with 9 minutes remaining. When Trevion Williams picked up his fourth foul, the Boilermakers answered in the block with Eastern, who got two easy looks at the rim to keep the lead at a comfortable 11-15-point level for the duration. 

  • NEXT UP: Purdue will play No. 17 Butler at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Indiana and Notre Dame play the opener there at Noon ET. 
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Preview: Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) at Ohio Bobcats (7-3)

tombrew94

Purdue hasn't made a road trip to Ohio University since 1969, so this rare visit is something to keep an eye on, especially since the Boilermakers have struggled on the road this season.

Drew Brees Breaks NFL Touchdown Passes Record

tombrew94

Drew Brees, the former Purdue quarterback, passed Peyton Manning with four touchdown passes on Monday night, and now has 541 for his career in the NFL.

My Two Cents: Winning on the Road in Big Ten Seems Impossible

tombrew94

Sometimes it's easy to twist numbers around to fit a narrative, but this month it's all real. The road team has lost EVERY Big Ten conference game so far, an 0-13 record.

Rapid Reaction: Purdue Falls at Nebraska

tombrew94

Shooting woes derailed the Boilermakers in their first Big Ten road game, falling to the Cornhuskers 70-56 on Sunday.

Gameday Preview: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

tombrew94

Purdue looks to start out 2-0 in the Big Ten in a key conference road game against Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln.

Purdue's Defense Dominates in Win Over Northwestern

tombrew94

The Boilermakers' defense held a second-straight opponent under 45 points in the 58-44 win over Northwestern, the first time they've done that in more than 70 years.

Gameday Preview: Northwestern (4-3) vs. Purdue (5-3)

tombrew94

Boilermakers look to get off to a good start in Big Ten play with a win over the Wildcats at Mackey Arena.

Final Grade: Purdue's Coaches Did All They Could With Hand That Was Dealt

Brady Extin

Injuries decimated Purdue's roster on both sides of the ball, so it forced coaches to adapt on the fly with new players in key roles.

Final Grades: Special Teams Got a Lot From Dellinger, But Not Much Else

Brady Extin

Purdue found success on field goal attempts with J.D. Dellinger, but was inconsistent in other areas.

Lorenzo Neal to Return as a Fifth Year Senior

Brady Extin

Lorenzo Neal announced that he will be returning for a fifth year.