Rapid Reaction: Purdue's Defense Clamps Down in Road Win Over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio — Eric Hunter Jr., the little guy in Purdue's depleted starting lineup, did a good job negating the absence of 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms' Tuesday night, scoring 18 points to lead the Boilermakers past Ohio University, 69-51.

The win, coming just two days after an ugly loss at Nebraska, was a big confidence booster for the Boilermakers, who have struggled away from home all year.

Hunter made sure that didn't happen Tuesday. He was 6-for-9 shooting and made 4 of his 5 3-pointers. Purdue had four guys in double figures, with Trevion Williams adding 14, Jahaad Proctor 12 and Nojel Eastern 11.

This trip to southeast Ohio was something of a litmus test for the Boilermakers, for a couple of reasons. First off, they haven't been very good away from Mackey Arena so far this year, losing both true road games.

Both losses were ugly, too. Purdue lost at Marquette after blowing an 18-point lead on Nov. 13, and lost by 14 on Sunday at Nebraska, despite being 13-point favorites. (They were 1-1 in Destin, Fla., in the Emerald Coast Classic over Thanksgiving.)

Secondly, they've never played a game without Haarms since he arrived on campus in 2017. He answered the bell 83 games in a row before missing Tuesday's game. Noel Eastern, who lost his starting job two weeks ago, was back in the lineup.

Purdue still tried to push the ball inside regularly, but got plenty of good looks from the 3-point line, making 6 of their first 9 from long range. Point guard Eric Hunter Jr. made all three of his long-range shots and guard Jahaad Procter added two more to help the Boilers jump out to a 37-17 halftime lead.

Purdue's defense was overwhelming in the first half, allowing only 17 points and holding the Bobcats to just 30.4 percent (7-for-23) shooting. They had more turnovers (12) than made shots, forcing a lot of stupid passes into the post that just weren't there.

Ohio finally made its first significant run midway through the second half, going on a 15-2 run over 3-plus minutes to make it 45-38 with 12 minutes to go. Purdue missed five straight shots and had two turnovers during the stretch.

Purdue answered with a run of its own, stretching the lead back to 13 at 56-43 with 9 minutes remaining. When Trevion Williams picked up his fourth foul, the Boilermakers answered in the block with Eastern, who got two easy looks at the rim to keep the lead at a comfortable 11-15-point level for the duration.