Purdue Guard Fletcher Loyer Hits 1,000 Career Points
Just two games after Braden Smith joined Purdue's 1,000-point club, Fletcher Loyer decided to join the party. The junior guard reached the impressive career milestone during Thursday's game against Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Loyer knocked down two field goals in the first four minutes on Thursday's game to reach the milestone. He entered the game with 996 points, needing just four points to hit 1,000.
Loyer is averaging 14.0 points per game this season, currently the best mark of his career in West Lafayette. He's shooting 48.1% from the floor and a sizzling 48.3% from 3-point range.
It took Loyer just 90 games to reach 1,000 career points, averaging 11.2 points per game for his career.
The Fort Wayne native has played a critical role in Purdue's success over the past three seasons and is enjoying one of the best years of his career. There's still a lot of basketball ahead for him in West Lafayette.
