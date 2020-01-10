Rapid Reaction: Purdue Spoils Great Night by Williams in 2OT Loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An all-time great night by Trevion Williams went to waste Thursday night at Crisler Center as Purdue lost a heartbreaker to Michigan, falling 84-78 in double overtime.

The Boilermakers showed a ton of pride in this one, playing well in a hostile environment just four days after getting blown out at Illinois in one of the worst offensive performances in school history. This game was close the entire way, with neither team ever leading by more than six points during regulation.

Williams was a target from the beginning for Purdue. He scored their first basket, had 16 points in the first half and another 13 in the second half and 7 more in the two overtimes. His stat line was one for the books: 36 points on 16-for-28 shooting, 20 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Williams' previous high was only 18 points, and that came in December in a bad loss at Nebraska. His was the first 35-20 game for a player since Bob Ford had 36 and 20 against Minnesota on Jan. 16, 1971.

Purdue really needed to get off to a good start after Sunday's debacle at Illinois, where they missed their first 10 shots and were never in a 26-point blowout. They pounded the ball inside early against Michigan and matched the Wolverines every step of the way. No one led by more than four points in the half.

Purdue lost 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms late in the first half. He injured his hip at the 4-minute mark and did not return. Haarms, Purdue's leading scorer, had just come back last week after missing two games with a concussion. He didn't score, and had just one rebound.

Williams was the only inside player left, and he didn't disappoint. Purdue kept feeding him in the post and didn't stop until Michigan could deny the sophomore from Chicago, but that never happened.

Purdue got a great game from Isaiah Thompson off the bench. He scored 14 points. Eric Hunter, Jr. was the only other Boiler in double figures, scoring 10 points.

Michigan was led by senior point guard Zavier Simpson, who scored 22 points and had 9 assists. He's No. 2 in the country in assists. Jon Teske had 18.

Purdue is now 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 11-4, and 2-2 in the league.

Purdue is back home Sunday against Michigan State. The game begins at Noon ET.